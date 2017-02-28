RPGFan Music of The Year 2016: Part Four

And now the final curtain!

02.28.17 - 9:44 PM

It's time for one final update on RPGFan's Music of the Year 2016, and that's the finale of our trio of Rhythm Encounter episodes. As always, we end with our main hosts and their own selections, to cap off a solid year of great music.

Rhythm Encounter Music of the Year 2016: Final Movement

The final movement of Rhythm Encounter's Music of the Year 2016 extravaganza is upon us. In true MOTY tradition, that means this episode is where we, your hosts, get to share with you some of our favorite music from the past year. We've got music from big names like Final Fantasy and Pokémon to indie titles like VA-11 HALL-A, and we even have some choice arrangements to delight you with as well. So sit back and enjoy one last hurrah as Music of the Year 2016 on Rhythm Encounter comes to a close.

Music of the Year 2016 may be over, but you can always go back to check out any of our features with the click of a button. And 2017 promises to be just as good, if not better, on the music front, so please look forward to more awesome music on Rhythm Encounter!

Have questions or comments, or suggestions on future topics? Let us know at music@rpgfan.com!

Featuring: Caitlin Argyros, Mike Salbato, Marcos Gaspar

Tracklist

0:03:00 - Melancholia / Final Fantasy XV

0:05:44 - Alight (Storm) / Fire Emblem Fates

0:11:20 - Melodia de la Montaña / Chronicles of Time

0:30:36 - Noctis / Final Fantasy XV

0:35:14 - Phantasmal Blaze / The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

0:40:00 - Gladion's Theme / Pokémon Sun & Moon

1:04:51 - Your Love is a Drug / VA-11 HALL-A

1:07:47 - The Sound of Leaves Rubbing My Back / Atelier Firis

1:09:48 - Oblivion (Never Let It Go Version) / Final Fantasy XIV: Duality

1:31:35 - ??? / Host's Choice

Bonus Background Tracks

0:18:07 - Melancholia / Xenoblade X OST

0:54:17 - The Unsung War / Ace Combat 5 The Unsung War OST

1:03:49 - A Gaze That Invited Disaster / VA-11 HALL-A

1:26:54 - Borderless (Piano) / Final Fantasy XIV: Duality