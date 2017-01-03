RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Torment: Tides Of Numenera Gets Worldwide Release
It's like Christmas in March!
03.01.17 - 10:23 PM

InXile Entertainment and Techland Publishing have released their new hit CRPG Torment: Tides Of Numenera today across the globe!

From the minds who brought us Planescape: Torment, Torment: Tides Of Numenera is a science-fantasy RPG that delves into deep topics such as abandonment and the legacy we leave behind us. Taking place on Earth one billion years in the future, players will be faced with difficult choices and consequences that branch to an extensive degree, ensuring that no two players experience the same story. What will your destiny bring?

Torment: Tides Of Numenera is currently available on PC for USD $44.99, and PS4 and Xbox One for USD $49.99. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.


