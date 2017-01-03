The Walking Dead - A New Frontier Physical Edition in Stores

Clementine's story is still going strong

03.01.17 - 10:28 PM

Telltale Games and Skybound Entertainment have announced that the newest entry in theirseries,is getting a physical release for PS4 and Xbox One in the West. Continuing from the previousseasons,expands upon the epic saga of Clementine, now older and wiser, as she attempts to survive in an increasingly hostile world.

The physical edition functions like a season pass, containing the first two episodes on the disc while allowing players to download the later episodes at no additional charge once they release.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier is currently available in stores for USD $29.99, with a European release scheduled for March 3rd. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



