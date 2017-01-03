The Walking Dead - A New Frontier Physical Edition in Stores Clementine's story is still going strong 03.01.17 - 10:28 PM
Telltale Games and Skybound Entertainment have announced that the newest entry in their Walking Dead series, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier is getting a physical release for PS4 and Xbox One in the West. Continuing from the previous The Walking Dead seasons, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier expands upon the epic saga of Clementine, now older and wiser, as she attempts to survive in an increasingly hostile world.
The physical edition functions like a season pass, containing the first two episodes on the disc while allowing players to download the later episodes at no additional charge once they release.
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series - A New Frontier is currently available in stores for USD $29.99, with a European release scheduled for March 3rd. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.