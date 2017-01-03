Isometric RPG Victor Vran: Overkill Edition Announced for Consoles in 2017

Victor Vran ventures through mayhem and metal!

On February 15th, Haemimont Games and Wired Productions Inc. announced Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, an enhanced version of their Isometric RPG containing a beastly amount of content in the form of the original game plus two new expansion packs, "Journey to the Fractured Worlds" and "Motörhead: Through the Ages."

Victor Vran is an action RPG where players assume the role of Victor, the demon hunter extraordinaire. Expect customizable spells and weapons to do battle against waves of clever demons with style. Fight with a friend via local co-op for 2 players and online co-op for 4 players. The console version also features graphical performance at 60fps using developer Haemimont's powerful custom engine.

The first expansion in the Overkill Edition, "Journey to the Fractured Worlds," sees Victor Vran navigate a demented dimension of broken realities. Survive the puzzling depths and gather the necessary pieces to form the legendary Astrolabe.

Meanwhile, Metalheads will revel in the lore of rock legends in "Motorhead: Through the Ages." At the behest of the bartender working at the "Pub at the End of Time," Victor embarks on a quest through three original worlds set to Motörhead songs. Each of these environments were co-conceived by members of the band themselves.