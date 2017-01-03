RPGFan
Michael Sollosi
Retro Encounter 72: Localization Woes
Unseen sequels and prequels and threequels, oh my!
03.01.17 - 11:55 PM

On today's Retro Encounter, panelists Mike and Rob recall a few RPGs that were never translated into English, ranging from a trilogy of MicroCabin games to the lost sequels to Secret of Mana and Earthbound to the relationship between Falcom and American localizers. Could we receive any of these Japan-only titles in the near future? Only time will tell.

Join Retro Encounter as we discuss a few of our favorite Japan-only RPGs!

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Robert Fenner

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com




