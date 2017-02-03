RPGFan
Alana Hagues
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Something a bit more relaxing amidst this RPG renaissance.
03.02.17 - 4:13 PM

It's coming up to spring! That means it's nearly time to get outdoors more, go and socialize more...or, I mean, you could stay inside and do some more farming. You know.

What with Stardew Valley coming out last year and blowing everyone away, the farming and simulation genre has found a new king, but Story of Seasons (formerly Harvest Moon) hopes to regain its crown.

Nick Ransbottom brings us his thoughts on the series's newest entry, Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns, out just earlier this week. Check out his review below to find out what he thought of the game!


