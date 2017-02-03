Davis Arend Persona 5 Director Talks About "Project RE Fantasy"

A glimpse of the new fantasy JRPG.

Thanks to the YouTube Channel Project RE Fantasy. Watch below as the director walks us through various places in Tokyo, revealing previously unknown details about Persona 5's development, and new information on his enigmatic fantasy game. Thanks to the YouTube Channel Toko Toko TV (additional thanks for the closed captions), we now have more details on the highly anticipated game from Katsura Hashino:. Watch below as the director walks us through various places in Tokyo, revealing previously unknown details about's development, and new information on his enigmatic fantasy game. Conversely, if you want to steer clear of Persona 5 (probably because your heart can't take it...get it? I'll show myself out), then you want to fast forward to the 08:45 mark, where the director reveals his reasons to take on this project, plus some beautiful art. It has not yet been revealed on which platforms the game will launch: however, based on the requirements listed on an ad for new programmers, we could infer that the focus will be current gen consoles and PC (this is only speculation, so don't take my word for it). Naturally, we will notify you the moment we find out more about this enticing project.



