Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Released in the U.S. for the 3DS
Farm long and prosper.
03.02.17 - 7:40 PM

On February 28th, XSEED games released farming simulator Story of Seasons:Trio of Towns for the Nintendo 3DS family.

fish

Building upon the strengths of the earlier entry Story of Seasons, Trio of Towns opens up the playable world to include three unique towns. Farming and friendship continue to drive the core gameplay, with each region offering it's own natural wealth of crops, animals, and townsfolk. Three towns means three times the romantic opportunities to find your farming soulmate. But it takes more than a strong hand on the land to achieve true happiness in Story of Seasons. Players can also meet online to share experiences and enhance key items. Nintendo fans will get an extra kick out of themed variant costumes based on Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad.

mario

This release celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Story of Seasons series, the latest in a proud history of farming and life simulation games by XSEED games. The developers remain humbled by the continued fandom of gamers whose good nature reflects the core values of the franchise. XSEED Yoshifumi Hashimoto relates, "They are a wonderful bunch with a natural tendency to nurture, and I have been humbled by their outpour [sic] of support over the last 20 years."

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns can be purchased physically or downloaded digitally from the Nintendo eShop for a suggested price of $39.99.


