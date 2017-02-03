RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Dragon Quest Heroes I and II Demo Available on Switch in Japan
Slimes go Kaboom!
03.02.17 - 7:50 PM

In the furor of the Nintendo Switch's launch, Square Enix has released a demo for Dragon Quest Heroes I and II for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop in Japan, concurrent with the games' release today, on the 3rd of March.

dragon quest heroes

While no info has been released on the contents of the demo, or how far players would be able to progress, as a bonus, Square Enix has released a promotional video celebrating Dragon Quest Heroes I and II for Nintendo Switch's, in all its Slime-populated glory!

While Dragon Quest Heroes I and II for Nintendo Switch has not been announced for release in the West, players can look forward to Dragon Quest Heroes II's release on April 25th in the U.S and April 28th in Europe, for both PS4 and PC respectively.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for the latest Dragon Quest news!


