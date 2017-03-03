Week In Review, 3/3/2017

We only NIERly made it out of February! Haha...ha...

03.03.17 - 3:49 PM

Another week means another Week in Review from your friendly neighborhood RPGFan news team. And what a doozy of a week it was: import reviews, our annual Music of the Year feature, and loads of interesting RPG-related news graced our front page over the past seven days. And in case you haven't noticed, there are some fresh faces here at RPGFan news whose work you may have come across recently. Here are some highlights.

Not to pat ourselves on the back too much, but having the first review of NieR: Automata in the Western market is kind of exciting. Our intrepid reviewer Samer Farag, who is a Legitimate Crazy Person, blazed through his imported copy in a mere two days, getting all of the game's endings and providing an eloquent (and glowing!) write-up.

Music of the Year is one of the most exciting annual features we do here at RPGFan. It's a time to reflect back on the previous year and appreciate just how much incredible video game music we got to listen to. While games like Final Fantasy XV of course featured prominently, hopefully you'll find something new and interesting to listen to as you peruse the Editor's Favorites or the latest Rhythm Encounter podcasts.

Trent's a big fan of Kingdom Hearts, which automatically means he has excellent taste. The forthcoming HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX not only compiles a decade's worth of Kingdom Hearts titles together into one meaty collection, but preordering digitally will net gamers this gorgeous-looking PS4 theme, featuring the series' iconic stained glass motif. Truly outstanding for those willing to go the digital route.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is under immense pressure to deliver on fan expectations that have been building... well, probably ever since 1997, but definitely since Square Enix first showed off Cloud Strife and the city of Midgar running in glorious high definition on the PS3. This past week, director Tetsuya Nomura took a moment to reassure fans that, yes, Final Fantasy VII Remake would do its best to maintain the spirit of the original title while also having an identity all its own.

Torment: Tides of Numenera is finally here. The spiritual successor to Planescape: Torment has been a long time coming, and now gamers around the world can experience InExile Entertainment's latest CRPG throwback. I must say, it's gratifying to see these crowdfunded games achieve such success. Check out Keegan's story in order to see the game's launch trailer.

Last, but not least, we have Katsura Hashino, director of the highly anticipated Persona 5, giving some more details about Atlus' latest project. While we know precious little about this new fantasy RPG other than the fact that Yoko Taro is worried it might put him out of a job (don't worry, Taro-san, nobody could replace your particular brand of insanity!), it's nice to get a glimpse of some new artwork and anticipate what may come to pass.

And that's a wrap for this week. As always, stay tuned to RPGFan for all of the latest and greatest news from the world of role-playing (the video kind, at least).





