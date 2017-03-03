Suikoden IV Now Available On The PlayStation Network As PS2 Classic

That means you can play it on your PS3.

03.03.17 - 4:00 PM

Konami has releasedon the PlayStation Network as a PS2 classic. For the low, low price of $9.99 USD , you can download the fourthtitle to your PlayStation 3 and show support for this beloved series.is a notable, and oftentimes divisive, entry in the series, serving as a far-flung prequel in an oceanic world with an emphasis on travel by ship. If you're curious as to what we thought of the game back in ye olden days, check out our review here

Now, let's just hope Konami follows through with Suikoden V... please?





