RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Suikoden IV Now Available On The PlayStation Network As PS2 Classic
That means you can play it on your PS3.
03.03.17 - 4:00 PM

Konami has released Suikoden IV on the PlayStation Network as a PS2 classic. For the low, low price of $9.99 USD, you can download the fourth Suikoden title to your PlayStation 3 and show support for this beloved series. Suikoden IV is a notable, and oftentimes divisive, entry in the series, serving as a far-flung prequel in an oceanic world with an emphasis on travel by ship. If you're curious as to what we thought of the game back in ye olden days, check out our review here.

suikoden iv psn release ps3

Now, let's just hope Konami follows through with Suikoden V... please?



