Enjoy 27 Minutes of NieR: Automata Gameplay Footage Also, the PC version finally has a release date! 03.03.17 - 4:27 PM
Square Enix has uploaded a 27-minute long video of new NieR: Automata gameplay footage entitled "Exploring Earth's Distant Future." This footage showcases several of the game's unique features, including the Reliquary system that allows players to receive stat buffs and other bonuses from where they had previously fallen in battle, or 2B's unique Pod skills. You can check it out below.
In addition, the PC port of NieR: Automata finally has an official release date: March 17th. Below are listed the minimum and recommended system specs in order to run the game. As always, stay tuned to RPGFan for further details.
Minimum Specs:
OS: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)
CPU: Intel Core i3 2100 or higher, AMD A8-6500 or higher
Memory: 4GB or higher free space
Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2GB or higher
Sound Card: DirectX 11 or higher
Communication Environment: Broadband or higher
Screen Resolution: 1280×720
DirectX: DirectX 11
Other: Mouse, Keyboard, Gamepad (XInput-only)
Recommended Specs:
OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit (32-bit OS not supported)
CPU: Intel Core i5 4670 or higher, AMD A10-7850K or higher
Memory: 8GB or higher free space
Hard-Disk / SSD: 50GB or higher
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4GB or higher / AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or higher