Enjoy 27 Minutes of NieR: Automata Gameplay Footage

Also, the PC version finally has a release date!

03.03.17 - 4:27 PM

Square Enix has uploaded a 27-minute long video of newgameplay footage entitled "Exploring Earth's Distant Future." This footage showcases several of the game's unique features, including the Reliquary system that allows players to receive stat buffs and other bonuses from where they had previously fallen in battle, or 2B's unique Pod skills. You can check it out below.

In addition, the PC port of NieR: Automata finally has an official release date: March 17th. Below are listed the minimum and recommended system specs in order to run the game. As always, stay tuned to RPGFan for further details.