Nine New Tales of the Rays Videos Released

Those with slow internet proceed carefully.

03.03.17 - 5:46 PM

Namco Bandai has released a grand total of nine new videos for it's mobile Tales title, Tales of the Rays. Most of these gameplay videos showcase the new Magic Mirror Artes, a new Rays exclusive Arte based around the game's Magic Mirrors used by Mirror Knights in battle. The Magic Mirror Artes shown in the gameplay videos below include newcomers Ickxs and Mileena as well as Tales series protagonists Jude, Luke, Repede, Sophie, Sorey and Yuri respectively.

Finishing off the multiple videos is the latest trailer for Rays. The three minute trailer gives viewers a preview of gameplay scenes and shows a few of the anime cutscenes the series is known for. See it below.

Tales of the Rays is out in Japan for iOS and Android. No international release has been announced yet. For more on Tales of the Rays check out our articles on the previous trailer and opening movie.





