RPGFan
John Alas
Nine New Tales of the Rays Videos Released
Those with slow internet proceed carefully.
03.03.17 - 5:46 PM

Nine New Tales of the Rays Videos Released.

Those with slow internet proceed carefully.

Namco Bandai has released a grand total of nine new videos for it's mobile Tales title, Tales of the Rays. Most of these gameplay videos showcase the new Magic Mirror Artes, a new Rays exclusive Arte based around the game's Magic Mirrors used by Mirror Knights in battle. The Magic Mirror Artes shown in the gameplay videos below include newcomers Ickxs and Mileena as well as Tales series protagonists Jude, Luke, Repede, Sophie, Sorey and Yuri respectively.








Finishing off the multiple videos is the latest trailer for Rays. The three minute trailer gives viewers a preview of gameplay scenes and shows a few of the anime cutscenes the series is known for. See it below.

Tales of the Rays is out in Japan for iOS and Android. No international release has been announced yet. For more on Tales of the Rays check out our articles on the previous trailer and opening movie.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

To Be Announced
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
 Retro Encounter 72
Retro Encounter 72
Podcast
 RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
Feature
 NieR: Automata Import Review
NieR: Automata
Import Review
 Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
 Digimon World: Next Order Review
Digimon World: Next Order
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info