RPGFan
John Alas
Ys VIII Box Art Teases PS4 Version Exclusive Character
Enhanced version incoming.
03.03.17 - 5:55 PM

Falcom has released the Japanese box art for the PlayStation 4 version of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. The artwork features protagonist Adol alongside this party members: Hummel, Lexia, Sahad, Ricotta and Dana. A pink haired girl that did not appear in the PS Vita version of the game appears in the upper left corner drawn faded compared to the rest of the cast, possibly suggesting a unique role in the game. It is not yet known whether she is playable or not, though the art all but confirms that there will be noticeable differences between the PS4 and Vita versions. See the cover below.

ys viii lacrimosa of dana box art

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is due for PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25th and will be released in North America and Europe this fall for PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC. The Vita version was released in Japan last year.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

To Be Announced
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 10am PST/1pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
 Retro Encounter 72
Retro Encounter 72
Podcast
 RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
Feature
 NieR: Automata Import Review
NieR: Automata
Import Review
 Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
 Digimon World: Next Order Review
Digimon World: Next Order
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info