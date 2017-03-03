Ys VIII Box Art Teases PS4 Version Exclusive Character

Enhanced version incoming.

03.03.17 - 5:55 PM

Falcom has released the Japanese box art for the PlayStation 4 version of. The artwork features protagonist Adol alongside this party members: Hummel, Lexia, Sahad, Ricotta and Dana. A pink haired girl that did not appear in the PS Vita version of the game appears in the upper left corner drawn faded compared to the rest of the cast, possibly suggesting a unique role in the game. It is not yet known whether she is playable or not, though the art all but confirms that there will be noticeable differences between the PS4 and Vita versions. See the cover below.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is due for PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 25th and will be released in North America and Europe this fall for PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC. The Vita version was released in Japan last year.





