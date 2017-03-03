RPGFan
John Alas
Dissidia Final Fantasy Character Reveal Incoming, Console Version Discussed
Take your guesses.
03.03.17 - 6:06 PM

Square Enix is preparing the next character reveal for Dissidia Final Fantasy Arcade via livestream on March 7th. The stream will take place at 21:00 JST and will have new gameplay shown alongside the character unveiling. The stream will also feature a Q&A session with producer Ichirou Hazama and director Takeo Kujiraoka to share the info.

Hazama also shared some thoughts on the console version of Dissidia:

I want to spread the amount of enthusiasm for Dissidia Final Fantasy even more. In receiving the opinions of players, I get the feeling that people are gradually becoming more interested in the game, so I want to deliver it to even more people. While we'll be talking about the console version in the future, it won't result in disappointing arcade users, as both can be sufficiently enjoyed. And there won't be any delay as a result of updating the console version.



