Sunday Streaming: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
A little later than usual, but worth the wait!
03.04.17 - 1:55 PM

We've been waiting a while for this, but the day is finally here. The Nintendo Switch and the new Zelda game have arrived! I'm sure a lot of you out there are playing it right now, but others of you (like me) are holding off for now, or just couldn't get your hands on the console on its release day.

This week on our Sunday Streaming feature, Scott is playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and whether you've got the game or not, you should drop by. You can see the game in action and chat about it with other folks who are interested in it. Of course, we've got a review in the works, but this is the next best thing while you wait.

The stream will start a little later than usual this week, at 2:30 PM Eastern, so you've even got time to grab some lunch before we get rolling. See you there!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


