Colin Burns Steins;Gate 0 Now Available on Xbox One in Japan

A handful of people are very excited.

03.05.17 - 11:55 AM



It may be hard to believe but some people do actually own Xbox Ones in Japan. Those select few now have the chance to purchase and download the visual novel, Steins;Gate 0 for ¥7,560 ($66 USD). In Japan, the game is also available physically and digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Vita and PC. The Xbox One will also see the digital release. Those stuck in North America and Europe can play the game on PlayStation 4 and Vita. The Steins;Gate series of visual novels is top quality so the more people who get experience it the better. Be sure to check out both of our reviews from Robert Fenner and Rob Rogan (boy we have a lot of Robs here).





Rob Rogan Review



Robert Fenner Review



Steins;Gate 0 Screenshots









