RPGFan
Colin Burns
Steins;Gate 0 Now Available on Xbox One in Japan
A handful of people are very excited.
03.05.17 - 11:55 AM

It may be hard to believe but some people do actually own Xbox Ones in Japan. Those select few now have the chance to purchase and download the visual novel, Steins;Gate 0 for ¥7,560 ($66 USD). In Japan, the game is also available physically and digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Vita and PC. The Xbox One will also see the digital release. Those stuck in North America and Europe can play the game on PlayStation 4 and Vita. The strong>Steins;Gate series of visual novels is top quality so the more people who get experience it the better. Be sure to check out both of our reviews from Robert Fenner and Rob Rogan (boy we have a lot of Robs here).

steins'gate 0 xbox one




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
 Retro Encounter 72
Retro Encounter 72
Podcast
 RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
Feature
 NieR: Automata Import Review
NieR: Automata
Import Review
 Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info