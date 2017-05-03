RPGFan
Colin Burns
I Am Setsuna Receiving Nintendo Switch Exclusive DLC
'Temporal Battle Arena' coming in April.
03.05.17 - 12:00 PM

If you were lucky enough to grab a Nintendo Switch at launch and you are getting tired of exploring the vast lands of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you may want to chill out for a bit with I Am Setsuna. Square Enix's wintery, throwback JRPG snuck its way onto the launch line up and now, Square has announced that the game will be receiving a Switch exclusive DLC feature called the "Temporal Battle Arena." Launching in April, the Battle Arena will allow you to upload up to three different party configurations, all with different loadouts, to a server where other players can download the data and challenge your party to a fight. You can use specific codes to download friends' AI battle data or just use random matchmaking. Winning the battles will earn you special spritnite from your fallen foes.

I am setsuna Switch battle arena

I Am Setsuna is one of several games available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. It is also available on PlayStation 4 and PC.



