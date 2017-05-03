RPGFan
Night in the Woods Review
Slackers, punks, and bears, oh my!
03.05.17 - 3:08 PM

Spring 2017 is coming on like a hurricane, with a flurry of long-awaited games seeing release all at once! It's tough to keep track of all the great stuff we've seen in the past couple of weeks, but that's why RPGFan is here.

Today, I bring you a review of Infinite Fall's Night in the Woods, one of my personal most anticipated games of the year. An adventure game featuring a sleepy town full of animal people, Night in the Woods weathered numerous delays before it finally arrived two weeks ago.

Was it worth waiting for? Check out my review to find out.


