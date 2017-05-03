RPGFan
Trent Argirov
Visual Novel 428: Shibuya Scramble Arriving Spring 2018 on PS4 and PC
Live Action! Downtown Tokyo! Cat Costumes!
03.05.17 - 10:58 PM

Spike Chunsoft, famed developers of the Zero Escape and Danganronpa series, have announced a localisation of 428: Shibuya Scramble, a live action visual novel, at the Games Developer Conference 2017.

shibuya scramble

428: Shibuya Scramble was originally released in Japan only, on the Wii in 2008, with subsequent releases on both the PS3 and PSP. The game itself revolves around a unique live action framing, focusing on the lives of six characters- a detective, a young man, a virus researcher, a freelance writer, and a cat mascot character, centered upon a murder that affects all of their intertwined lives.

428: Shibuya Scramble will arrive in the West during Spring 2018, on both PS4 and PC respectively.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
 Retro Encounter 72
Retro Encounter 72
Podcast
 RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
RPGFan Music of the Year 2016
Feature
 NieR: Automata Import Review
NieR: Automata
Import Review
 Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Retro Encounter 70-71 Final Thoughts
Feature
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info