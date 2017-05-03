Visual Novel 428: Shibuya Scramble Arriving Spring 2018 on PS4 and PC

Live Action! Downtown Tokyo! Cat Costumes!

03.05.17 - 10:58 PM

Spike Chunsoft, famed developers of theandseries, have announced a localisation of, a live action visual novel, at the Games Developer Conference 2017.

428: Shibuya Scramble was originally released in Japan only, on the Wii in 2008, with subsequent releases on both the PS3 and PSP. The game itself revolves around a unique live action framing, focusing on the lives of six characters- a detective, a young man, a virus researcher, a freelance writer, and a cat mascot character, centered upon a murder that affects all of their intertwined lives.

428: Shibuya Scramble will arrive in the West during Spring 2018, on both PS4 and PC respectively.



