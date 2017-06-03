RPGFan
Marcos Gaspar
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
More SaGa excellence is afoot!
03.06.17 - 6:18 PM

Now that Music of the Year 2016 has come to end, we return to our regularly scheduled program of our super Monday music reviews! Starting us off, we have Ronald Buie's review of the music of SaGa: Scarlet Grace. Whenever any SaGa soundtrack hits my listening docket, I'm always pleased with the catchy tunes that Kenji Ito dishes out — it's like this man can do nothing musically wrong. However, it's Ronald's thoughts that on this soundtrack you'll be pleasantly reading. Enjoy the review and samples within, dear readers!


