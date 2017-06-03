Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review

More SaGa excellence is afoot!

03.06.17 - 6:18 PM



Now that SaGa: Scarlet Grace. Whenever any SaGa soundtrack hits my listening docket, I'm always pleased with the catchy tunes that Kenji Ito dishes out — it's like this man can do nothing musically wrong. However, it's Ronald's thoughts that on this soundtrack you'll be pleasantly reading. Enjoy the review and samples within, dear readers!



Ronald Buie's SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review



