New Characters Revealed for Dragon Quest XI

A pair of lovely ladies.

03.06.17 - 7:32 PM

Square Enix shared the latest onin this week’s issue of Jump magazine with the reveal of two new characters: a beautiful lady named Senya and Veronica, a strong-willed genius kid (who would probably kill me for calling her a kid).

"Don't treat me like a child!" Veronica-The Fearless Prodigy Girl: A strong-willed girl by looks, in the opening video we get to see her unleash magic spells.

"I will help everyone with a recovery spell." Senya-The Peaceful Maid, found in the game's opening movie wielding a lyre.

Veronica's role is not so clear (but is safe to assume her role will be spell casting), however, the magazine does specify that Senya will use healing magic with her lyre.

If you haven't seen the opening movie (shame on you), you can do so right here:

Dragon Quest XI releases in Japan in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and 3DS, with the Switch version arriving further down the line. Stay tuned to RPGFan for further updates on Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time.



