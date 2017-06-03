Zero Escape Developer Announces Project: Psync

Kotaro Uchikoshi is at it again.

03.06.17 - 7:40 PM

Spike Chunsoft teased during the Game Developers Conference 2017 event on Thursday that Zero Escape series creator is working on a new project titled. No further details were mentioned about this project, other than the picture below.

Kotaro Uchikoshi co-wrote KID's Infinity visual novel series, including Never 7, Ever 17, and Remember 11. He is also well known for his Zero Escape series, which started in 2009, with Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors, and then continued in 2012 with Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward and in 2016 with Zero Time Dilemma You can read Robert's review of the latter here.

Whether or not this new title has any relation with the aforementioned games remains to be seen, however, this enigmatic picture and the name of the project, certainly match the mood of Uchikoshi's previous works.



Also during the event, a promotional item was announced for the Steam release of Zero Escape: The Nonary Games. Throughout the first week of release, players who purchase the game will receive a mini soundtrack with songs from Zero Escape: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors and Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward.



