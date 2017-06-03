Exile Election Gets First Full Length Trailer

Character portraits, talking, and blood splatter. Yup.

03.06.17 - 8:12 PM

The good folk over at Nippon Ichi Software have released a shiny new trailer for their upcoming death game adventure title. For those that read 'death game adventure title' and raised a quizzical eyebrow, you are justified. This is a game very much in the style of theorseries. If your eyebrow is still raised, go play those games before finishing reading this article.

The above new footage is the game's first full length trailer, following 13 character trailers for the game's litany of characters. Conveniently, all those trailers can be found in one happy article right here. Because we care.

Exile Election is due out for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan on April 27.



