Blue Reflection Gets a PS Vita Version Trailer

Check out the handheld version of the magical girl RPG within.

03.06.17 - 8:16 PM

Developer Gust has revealed a spanking new trailer for their upcoming RPG. The new footage shows off the PS Vita version of the game in action for the first time.

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions is due out for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan on March 30. But do not fret fans! If a recent surfacing of the game's English Trophies on Exophase is any indication, the game may reach other territories in the not too distant future.



