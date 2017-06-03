RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Blue Reflection Gets a PS Vita Version Trailer
Check out the handheld version of the magical girl RPG within.
03.06.17 - 8:16 PM

Developer Gust has revealed a spanking new trailer for their upcoming RPG Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions. The new footage shows off the PS Vita version of the game in action for the first time.

Blue Reflection: Sword of the Girl Who Dances in Illusions is due out for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in Japan on March 30. But do not fret fans! If a recent surfacing of the game's English Trophies on Exophase is any indication, the game may reach other territories in the not too distant future.


