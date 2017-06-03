RPGFan
Cosmic Star Heroine Launches this April on PS4 and PC
The PS Vita version is still being polished.
03.06.17 - 8:23 PM

After months and months of being told a release date is just around the corner, developer Zeboyd Games has announced a launch day for their Kickstarter RPG Cosmic Star Heroine: April 11 on PlayStation 4 and PC for $14.99. This is most excellent news, as this indie Sega CD inspired throwback RPG has been on our most anticipated list for back to back years (for reals, check the tape).

Cosmic Star Heroine

For gamers interested in the PS4 version of the game it will be cross-buy compatible with the PS Vita version, so if you buy either SKU you will get the other one with it. The Vita version will not be available on April 11 though, coming "soon after" as the game "needed some extra time to polish." Polish away my friends, polish away.

The PC version is currently available for pre-purchase on the Humble Store, which will net you a Steam and a DRM-free copy. Cosmic Star Heroine will also be available on Steam.

You can check out our impressions from E3: 2015 here and check out the game's Steam page overview below:

About

Alyssa L'Salle was one of the top secret agents at the Agency of Peace & Intelligence on the Planet Araenu. But when she uncovers a horrible conspiracy, she has to go rogue in order to save the day! Can Alyssa save the galaxy when everyone (and everything) is out to stop her!

Features

  • The best of classic and modern RPGs!

  • Brisk pacing that respects your time! Save anywhere!

  • No separate battle screen! Battles take place directly in the areas that you explore!

  • 2D visual style straight from the height of gaming's 16-bit era!

  • Animated cutscenes reminiscent of the Sega CD & Turbo Duo era!

  • Soundtrack by HyperDuck SoundWorks (Dust: An Elysian Tail, Precipice of Darkness 4)!

  • Over 100 minutes of music!

  • Multi-character combo techniques!

  • Innovative turn-based combat system that focuses on flow & strategy!

  • Your own spaceship! Recruit new agents to help your home base grow!



