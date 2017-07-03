Davis Arend Emperor Mateus Joins Dissidia Final Fantasy

Saw that coming a mile away.

03.07.17 - 9:22 PM



As teased Dissidia Final Fantasy. That character is none other than Emperor Mateus, from Final Fantasy II, who will join the cast in the late March update, Square Enix has announced. This comes as no surprise since recently the stage As teased last week , a new character was going to be revealed for the arcade version of. That character is none other than Emperor Mateus, from, who will join the cast in the late March update, Square Enix has announced. This comes as no surprise since recently the stage Pandemonium from Final Fantasy II was added to the game. Behold The Emperor in all of his arrogant glory! (seriously though, he looks amazing).



