Emperor Mateus Joins Dissidia Final Fantasy Saw that coming a mile away. 03.07.17 - 9:22 PM
As teased last week, a new character was going to be revealed for the arcade version of Dissidia Final Fantasy. That character is none other than Emperor Mateus, from Final Fantasy II, who will join the cast in the late March update, Square Enix has announced. This comes as no surprise since recently the stage Pandemonium from Final Fantasy II was added to the game.
Behold The Emperor in all of his arrogant glory! (seriously though, he looks amazing).