Retro Encounter 73: Chrono Trigger Part I

Party like it's 1999

03.08.17 - 8:20 PM

This week on Retro Encounter, four RPGFan staff discuss, the classic tale of magic frogs, polite robots, and time travel. Possibly other things as well. One of the panelists is playingfor the first time, setting a fresh perspective alongside three seasoned veterans. The iconic RPG's visuals, audio, story, and characters also take center stage in this episode.

Step through that Gate for some Chrono Trigger talk!

Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues, Chris Gebauer, Peter Triezenberg

Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com