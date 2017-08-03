Retro Encounter 73: Chrono Trigger Part IParty like it's 199903.08.17 - 8:20 PM
This week on Retro Encounter, four RPGFan staff discuss Chrono Trigger
, the classic tale of magic frogs, polite robots, and time travel. Possibly other things as well. One of the panelists is playing Chrono Trigger
for the first time, setting a fresh perspective alongside three seasoned veterans. The iconic RPG's visuals, audio, story, and characters also take center stage in this episode.
Step through that Gate for some Chrono Trigger talk!
Retro Encounter Episode 73: Chrono Trigger Part I
Featuring: Michael Sollosi, Alana Hagues, Chris Gebauer, Peter Triezenberg
Send in your comments and questions to: retro@rpgfan.com