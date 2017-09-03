RPGFan
John Tucker
Shadows of Adam Review
It's not your dad's RPG, it's just drawn that way.
03.09.17 - 11:56 AM

Back when I was a kid, pixelated graphics were all we had. And we liked it! We loved it! I mean, we must have, because now that we're grown up, we keep making new games that hearken back to that look.

One such game is recent indie release Shadows of Adam, and we've got Neal Chandran's review of it today to let you know if this is one that will have you feeling nostalgic for the good old days or wishing they'd been left behind. See what he has to say at the link below.


