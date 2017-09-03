RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Meet Caroline And Justine In The Newest Persona 5 Trailer
I'm stuck in the Velvet Room, and time keeps draggin' on...
03.09.17

In Atlus's newest trailer for Persona 5, we get to meet Caroline and Justine, the twin wardens of the Velvet Room.

Persona 5 Caroline and Justine

Not only are the twin's Igor's assistants, they also function as "rehabilitation" officers for the protagonist. While basic functions of the Velvet Room like fusing Persona's and registering Personas to the compendium are available from the beginning, advanced features, such as advanced and network fusion, training, and strengthening, are locked away. By spending time with the duo and completing prison work, players are able to unlock these extra features. And for those having trouble telling the two apart, Caroline is the mean one, while Justine is the kind one. Check out the newest trailer below.

