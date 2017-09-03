RPGFan
David Nevins
Check Out Atleier Firis: The Alchemist and The Mysterious Journey
Sisters sift through the world of Alchemy
03.09.17 - 11:06 PM

 The latest in the Atleier franchise has arrived on Sony consoles and PC by GUST studios.

atelier firis running

After the traveling alchemist Sophie arrives in her small isolated town, Firis Mistlud becomes inspired to see the outside world. Firis and her older sister Liane travel the world across diverse environments on a mysterious journey to learn about alchemy. Encounter new party members from all over and engage in classic JRPG combat.

atelier firis combat

New to the series is the Atelier Tent, a series first tool for alchemy. This allows Firis to make the most out of her campfires to synthesize powerful items. Mass synthesis can help players cross environmental hazards from rivers to lakes. These decisions have lasting effects on the massive game world.

Now available on PS4, PSVITA, and Steam. Check out the launch trailer and RPGFan review for more!




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
 SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST
Review
 Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info