Check Out Atleier Firis: The Alchemist and The Mysterious Journey

Sisters sift through the world of Alchemy

03.09.17 - 11:06 PM

The latest in thefranchise has arrived on Sony consoles and PC by GUST studios.

After the traveling alchemist Sophie arrives in her small isolated town, Firis Mistlud becomes inspired to see the outside world. Firis and her older sister Liane travel the world across diverse environments on a mysterious journey to learn about alchemy. Encounter new party members from all over and engage in classic JRPG combat.

New to the series is the Atelier Tent, a series first tool for alchemy. This allows Firis to make the most out of her campfires to synthesize powerful items. Mass synthesis can help players cross environmental hazards from rivers to lakes. These decisions have lasting effects on the massive game world.

Now available on PS4, PSVITA, and Steam. Check out the launch trailer and RPGFan review for more!