RPGFan
Trent Argirov
NieR: Automata Gets an Explosive Launch Trailer
2B or not 2B, what is the question?
03.09.17 - 11:15 PM

NieR: Automata, the long awaited sequel to cult classic RPG NieR, has finally come out worldwide!

Commemorating the launch, Square Enix and PlatinumGames have released a launch trailer, titled 'Death is Your Beginning.'

The trailer depicts the struggles and foes that the Androids 2B and 9S will face on their journey to protect humanity. From mounted robots, gargantuan mecha, bullet-hell storms and a host of other dangers, the trailer overlays the cuts of action with 2B's curt voice, waxing poetic about the nature of existence.

As a bonus, two NieR: Automata themes for the PS4 have been released on the North American PSN, depicting either 2B or 9S in their respective flight modes, captured by screens of the two characters encased in sleek robotic exoskeletons.

To see what we thought about NieR: Automata, check out our review! Personally, I'm ecstatic to see what Yoko Taro has in store for us, zany plot twists and all.

NieR: Automata is available worldwide on PS4, and will be available for PC come March 17th.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
 SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST
Review
 Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info