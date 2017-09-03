NieR: Automata Gets an Explosive Launch Trailer

2B or not 2B, what is the question?

03.09.17 - 11:15 PM

, the long awaited sequel to cult classic RPG, has finally come out worldwide!

Commemorating the launch, Square Enix and PlatinumGames have released a launch trailer, titled 'Death is Your Beginning.'

The trailer depicts the struggles and foes that the Androids 2B and 9S will face on their journey to protect humanity. From mounted robots, gargantuan mecha, bullet-hell storms and a host of other dangers, the trailer overlays the cuts of action with 2B's curt voice, waxing poetic about the nature of existence.

As a bonus, two NieR: Automata themes for the PS4 have been released on the North American PSN, depicting either 2B or 9S in their respective flight modes, captured by screens of the two characters encased in sleek robotic exoskeletons.

To see what we thought about NieR: Automata, check out our review! Personally, I'm ecstatic to see what Yoko Taro has in store for us, zany plot twists and all.

NieR: Automata is available worldwide on PS4, and will be available for PC come March 17th.



