RPGFan
John Tucker
RPGFan Sunday Streaming: Tales of Symphonia
Tomorrow will be known as Tales Wednesday. But still. On. A Sunday!
03.11.17 - 12:39 PM

Everyone has different schedules — for some of us, weekday evenings are calm and weekends are busy, and for others, it's the other way around. So this Sunday, we thought we'd bring you a taste of one of our weekday streams with Tales of Symphonia, which Steph usually streams on Wednesday evenings.

Drop by our Twitch channel tomorrow at 1 PM EST to watch the fun!

Watch live video from RPGFan.com on www.twitch.tv


