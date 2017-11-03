Tokyo Xanadu Release Date Revealed

2nd quarter is getting packed.

03.11.17 - 1:37 PM

Aksys Games announced that the PS Vita version ofwill be released on June 30th in North America. While the European release date has yet to be revealed, Aksys announced that they're planning to have it as close to the North American release as possible.

An enhanced version of the game Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will be released for PS4 and PC (via Steam) this fall. Check out the game's official website for more info. Both games will also have limited editions available to pre-order for collector's and/or diehard fans.





