John Alas
Tokyo Xanadu Release Date Revealed
2nd quarter is getting packed.
03.11.17 - 1:37 PM

Aksys Games announced that the PS Vita version of Tokyo Xanadu will be released on June 30th in North America. While the European release date has yet to be revealed, Aksys announced that they're planning to have it as close to the North American release as possible.

tokyo xanadu north american release revealed

An enhanced version of the game Tokyo Xanadu eX+ will be released for PS4 and PC (via Steam) this fall. Check out the game's official website for more info. Both games will also have limited editions available to pre-order for collector's and/or diehard fans.



