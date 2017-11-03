|
Final Fantasy XV Soundtrack to Receive CD Release in North AmericaNorth Americans can now hold XV's soundtrack in their hands. 03.11.17 - 1:40 PM
Sony Classical announced that Final Fantasy XV
's official soundtrack will be released in North America on CD on March 24th. The 4-disc, 96 track collection was previously released last December as a digital download on Google Play and iTunes, making this release the first time it is available in stores. Check out our review
to see what we thought about the soundtrack!
