North Americans can now hold XV's soundtrack in their hands.

03.11.17 - 1:40 PM



Sony Classical announced that Final Fantasy XV's official soundtrack will be released in North America on CD on March 24th. The 4-disc, 96 track collection was previously released last December as a digital download on Google Play and iTunes, making this release the first time it is available in stores.





