RPGFan
John Alas
Final Fantasy XV Soundtrack to Receive CD Release in North America
North Americans can now hold XV's soundtrack in their hands.
03.11.17 - 1:40 PM

Sony Classical announced that Final Fantasy XV's official soundtrack will be released in North America on CD on March 24th. The 4-disc, 96 track collection was previously released last December as a digital download on Google Play and iTunes, making this release the first time it is available in stores. Check out our review to see what we thought about the soundtrack!

final fantasy xv cd release





Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
 SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST
Review
 Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info