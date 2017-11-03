RPGFan
Davis Arend
Kingdom Hearts Union X Announced
Don't worry is just re-launch.
03.11.17 - 6:04 PM

Square Enix has announced that they will be relaunching their mobile RPG Kingdom Hearts Unchained Χ as Kingdom Hearts Union Χ. The release of this new version will come as a free update next month and will include a new the Union Cross multiplayer mode and new customization options for the avatar.

Official announcement:


With Kingdom Hearts Union Χ[Chi], players can create teams of six from their party members or through a matchmaking feature to fight hordes of Heartless enemies and powerful bosses. Players can also take on quests of increasing difficulty as well as unique new missions. To help these teams of friends communicate with each other, the game will now include emotes and text bubbles. Players will encounter both familiar and new faces as the story of the Unions continues to unfold, and the new "Theater Mode" will allow players to relive the drama and rewatch cutscenes.

Players who pre-register on the official website will obtain exclusive wallpapers and in-game rewards. Square Enix will be commemorating this relaunch and the one-year anniversary of Kingdom Hearts Unchained Χ by awarding players with in-game items. To claim the goodies all you have to do is launch the game after the update has been downloaded and installed.




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Sunday, Mar. 5 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
 SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST
Review
 Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
 Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns Review
Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info