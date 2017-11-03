Kingdom Hearts Union X Announced

Square Enix has announced that they will be relaunching their mobile RPGas. The release of this new version will come as a free update next month and will include a new the Union Cross multiplayer mode and new customization options for the avatar.

With Kingdom Hearts Union Χ[Chi], players can create teams of six from their party members or through a matchmaking feature to fight hordes of Heartless enemies and powerful bosses. Players can also take on quests of increasing difficulty as well as unique new missions. To help these teams of friends communicate with each other, the game will now include emotes and text bubbles. Players will encounter both familiar and new faces as the story of the Unions continues to unfold, and the new "Theater Mode" will allow players to relive the drama and rewatch cutscenes.

Players who pre-register on the official website will obtain exclusive wallpapers and in-game rewards. Square Enix will be commemorating this relaunch and the one-year anniversary of Kingdom Hearts Unchained Χ by awarding players with in-game items. To claim the goodies all you have to do is launch the game after the update has been downloaded and installed.