Dragon Quest XI Introduces New Character
Glamorous Sylvia has joined the party.
03.11.17 - 6:16 PM

Square Enix revealed new information on Dragon Quest XI, introducing a new party member, as well as info on a couple new monsters and plenty of system details in the latest issue of Jump magazine.

dragon quest 11 new character

"It is my mission to make the people of the world smile!" Sylvia-A character who seems to be a traveler, but his tone is...

We also get some new details about the camping system. In addition to resting, healing, and writing in the adventure log (saving your game), you can also enjoy conversations with your party. At camp, you can buy items at the shops opened by traveling merchants. Last but not least, two new monsters were revealed as well. Mokokkii, a monster that carries a huge needle that can fill anything with holes. Lantern Kozou, a lantern that was thrown away and became a monster in its resentment against humans.

Dragon Quest XI releases in Japan in 2017 for PlayStation 4 and 3DS, with the Switch version arriving further down the line.


