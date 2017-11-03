RPGFan
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - Special Editions Announced
During PAX East 2017, Square Enix announced multiple editions for the release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

Let's begin with the one we all want to know about, the Collector's Edition! This one includes a steel-book, the original soundtrack, an exclusive Judge Magisters bust set (Judges Bergan, Drace, Gabranth, Ghis, and Zargabaath), a set of six art cards (Vaan, Ashe, Basch, Fran & Balthier, Penelo and World of Ivalice), and a background music DLC. The price tag is $199.99, and it can be purchased exclusively on the NA Square Enix store (a European version has not been announced but we will let you know once we find out).

A Limited Steelbook Edition, with artwork by Akihiko Yoshida, is also priced at $49.99 and comes with a code to unlock original background music in-game.

The standard physical and digital editions will be priced at $49.99, with the physical edition including a reversible cover (first-print copies) and the digital edition a 4-track music compilation and a PS4 theme.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will release on July 11th in North America and Europe and on July 13th in Japan and Asia, exclusively for PS4.


