Balthier Joins World of Final Fantasy as a Champion Summon March 23

Awww...what a cute little DLC fella.

03.12.17 - 12:40 PM

Pax is a convention of happiness, even for those of us unable to attend Pax East. Proof of concept was the following dose of joy courtesy of Square Enix: Balthier will be joiningon March 23. The fan favorite sky pirate fromwill be joining the roster ofas a Champion Summon via free DLC.

You can check out Balthier in all his chibi splendor in the trailer below:

World of Final Fantasy is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita with the Balthier DLC arriving on March 23.





