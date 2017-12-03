Balthier Joins World of Final Fantasy as a Champion Summon March 23 Awww...what a cute little DLC fella. 03.12.17 - 12:40 PM
Pax is a convention of happiness, even for those of us unable to attend Pax East. Proof of concept was the following dose of joy courtesy of Square Enix: Balthier will be joining World of Final Fantasy on March 23. The fan favorite sky pirate from Final Fantasy XII will be joining the roster of World of Final Fantasy as a Champion Summon via free DLC.
You can check out Balthier in all his chibi splendor in the trailer below:
World of Final Fantasy is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita with the Balthier DLC arriving on March 23.