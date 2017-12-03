Dragon Quest Heroes II: "Meet the Heroes, Part I" Trailer

Meet Lazarel, Teresa, and Healix

03.12.17 - 12:44 PM

Square Enix has released a new trailer for the upcomingintroducing gamers to the title's two main protagonists, Lazarel and Teresa, as well as their slime companion Healix.

Check out the brief overview of the trailer as well as the footage below:

Meet Lazarel and Teresa, dedicated military cadets, as they’re joined by Healix, the helpful healing slimekick! After a thousand years of peace, the Seven Realms suddenly collapse into conflict as if guided by a mysterious and malicious force. Now, you must lead a band of powerful heroes in a quest to defeat evil and save the war-torn world!

Dragon Quest Heroes II is due out for PlayStation 4 in North America and PC worldwide on April 25, and will release in Europe for PlayStation 4 on April 28.





