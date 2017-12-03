RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Dragon Quest Heroes II: "Meet the Heroes, Part I" Trailer
Meet Lazarel, Teresa, and Healix
03.12.17 - 12:44 PM

Square Enix has released a new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Quest Heroes II introducing gamers to the title's two main protagonists, Lazarel and Teresa, as well as their slime companion Healix.

Check out the brief overview of the trailer as well as the footage below:

Meet Lazarel and Teresa, dedicated military cadets, as they’re joined by Healix, the helpful healing slimekick! After a thousand years of peace, the Seven Realms suddenly collapse into conflict as if guided by a mysterious and malicious force. Now, you must lead a band of powerful heroes in a quest to defeat evil and save the war-torn world!

Dragon Quest Heroes II is due out for PlayStation 4 in North America and PC worldwide on April 25, and will release in Europe for PlayStation 4 on April 28.



Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Mar. 12 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Review
 Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
 SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST
Review
 Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info