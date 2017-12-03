RPGFan
Chris Gebauer
Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary "Timeless Legacy" Trailer
Reflect on the pilgrimages of the past with this trip down memory lane.
03.12.17 - 12:49 PM

To commemorate the Final Fantasy franchise's 30th anniversary, Square Enix has released a trailer. Serving as a touchstone for each entry to the acclaimed series, the "Timeless Legacy" trailer weaves together gameplay, cutscenes, and iconic imagery from each of the series main entries including the most recent addition of last year's Final Fantasy XV.

You can wax poetical about your life in confluence with the iconic series by checking out the trailer below:




Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Mar. 12 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Review
 Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
 SaGa Scarlet Grace OST Review
SaGa Scarlet Grace OST
Review
 Night in the Woods Review
Night in the Woods
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info