Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary "Timeless Legacy" Trailer

Reflect on the pilgrimages of the past with this trip down memory lane.

03.12.17 - 12:49 PM

To commemorate thefranchise's 30th anniversary, Square Enix has released a trailer. Serving as a touchstone for each entry to the acclaimed series, the "Timeless Legacy" trailer weaves together gameplay, cutscenes, and iconic imagery from each of the series main entries including the most recent addition of last year's

You can wax poetical about your life in confluence with the iconic series by checking out the trailer below: