Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review

It's so nice, they released it thrice.

03.12.17 - 4:48 PM

It's been a good six months for the Westernfan. After years of silence, the 3DS remakes of entries VII and VIII have finally been localized.

Dragon Quest VIII was particularly beloved, and although it received a mobile port a few years back, it's the type of game that would benefit from a proper handheld release. Now that this has become a reality, our own Rob Rogan has given this 2005 classic another spin to see how well it transitioned.

