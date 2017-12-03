RPGFan
Peter Triezenberg
Check Out the PAX East Trailer for Final Fantasy XV's Episode Gladiolus DLC
Plus, a collaboration with the composer of NieR!
03.12.17 - 7:51 PM

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy XV's Episode Gladiolus DLC episode at PAX East. The video provides a closer look at the enemies that Gladiolus and Cor will encounter during their excursion, including classic series mainstay Gilgamesh. Hold on to your cup noodles and check out the trailer below.

In other exciting news, Keiichi Okabe, the famed composer for NieR and NieR: Automata, will be composing new music for Episode Gladiolus. He's working on the episode's main theme, "Shield of the King," as well as an arrangement of "Battle on the Big Bridge".

Episode Gladiolus will be available on March 28th on the PS4 and XB1. If you'd like to know what we thought of the base Final Fantasy XV game, check out Nick Ransbottom's review here.



