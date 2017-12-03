Atlus Announces Persona 5 DLC Schedule and Pricing

Swimsuits, call backs, and costume sets galore!

03.12.17 - 7:51 PM

Atlus USA has announced's DLC schedule and pricing for North America, via the game's official website

It seems that the entirety of Persona 5's DLC is based around costume sets from a variety of Atlus' other franchises, ranging from homages to previous Persona games to the puzzle-platformer Catherine. The official schedule, pricing and content can be read below (all prices are based on US dollars).



April 11th



Izanagi and Izanagi Picaro Set – $2.99

Orpheus and Orpheus Picaro Set – $2.99

Persona 3 Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 4 Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro Set – $2.99

Kaguya and Kaguya Picaro Set – $2.99

Persona 2 Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 4 Dancing All Night Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 5 Swimsuit Set – Free

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Catherine Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha Costume and BGM Special Set – $6.99

April 18thApril 25thMay 2nd

With the wait for Persona 5's arrival almost over, it's nice to know that players will be able to constantly customize the costumes for each of their Phantom Thieves!

