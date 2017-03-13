Marcos Gaspar RPGFan Music: Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan Review

These two musicians are truly one.

03.13.17



Duets are among my favorite type of music performance to watch. There's something special, intimate even, about sharing the stage with another musician that you trust, keeping on pace with you, bringing music to life on stage. That's what I hear in Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan with Hiroki Morishita and Takeru Kanazaki's performance: something beautiful and magical. However, Samer Farag will tell you more about this album that might have you on the same page with me or with him. Enjoy the read and samples within.



Samer Farag's Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan Review



