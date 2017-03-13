Tetsuya Nomura Elaborates on Final Fantasy VII Remake's Action-Based Combat

No more tears, only dreams now.

03.13.17 - 10:45 PM

In a recent interview with Weekly Famitsu, Tetsuya Nomura confirmed many fans' suspicions that the highly anticipatedwould feature action-based combat, rather than command-based ones. Additionally, Cloud is able to take cover on certain parts of the map, although this isn't required and appears to be largely contextual. The Guard Scorpion battle from the game's opening benefits the most from this action-oriented overhaul, becoming significantly more "flashy" according to the director.

Additionally, Nomura says that battles will be seamlessly integrated into Final Fantasy VII Remake's game world. "The original version had random encounters, and such parts were in the realm of imagination, but since this title is seamless and you see the path that you’re infiltrating, I decided it was necessary for the sake of realism. You can use it in ways such as to hide in cover until enemy soldiers move along, or to throw a hand grenade from cover to annihilate the enemy. Of course, those who find it bothersome can just throw themselves into the fight." Nomura declined to comment further on the "ATB" bar visible in screenshots, or on character techniques, but did mention that Materia would be making a comeback and that it would be "different" than magic, but rather something like a skill.





Nomura also elaborated a little bit on the recently released screenshot for Kingdom Hearts III. Taking place in the city of Thebes (an offshoot of Olympus Colosseum), the Heartless Sora is battling is called the Rock Troll, and serves as a mid-boss. Sora's Keyblades will have two different methods of transformation: Nomura notes that these transformations will not always serve as an equal split between attack and defense, with some having multiple offensive options such as a previously revealed Keyblade that could turn into either a pair of handguns or a bazooka. Like with Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nomura declined to comment on an element of Kingdom Hearts III's HUD: in this case, the "Link" command.

Stay tuned to RPGFan for any and all news on both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts III.





