New Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Gameplay Videos Released

Smooth Keyblade action for the PS4!

03.14.17 - 12:52 PM

Square Enix has released two new gameplay videos for, showcasing various entries in the series running in 1080p, at a smooth 60 frames per second.

The first gameplay video showcases Sora and his companions fighting their way through the Heartless within various worlds present in Kingdom Hearts Final Mix and both Sora and Riku fighting their way through the pristine halls of Castle Oblivion, found within Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories.

The second gameplay video highlights Sora, once again tasked with helping denizens of the Disney worlds in stylish fashion, unleashing magic and combos on the foes he fights against in Kindgom Hearts II Final Mix, while the Wayfinder trio-Aqua, Ventus and Terra-in Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix find themselves in frenetic combat against the Unversed.

With these two gameplay videos, and a sweet theme for those who pre-order, it's looking like Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX will be the definitive version of the series for both curious newcomers and series veterans to enjoy all that Kingdom Hearts has to offer!

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX is set to come out for PS4 on March 28th in North America, and March 31st in Europe.



