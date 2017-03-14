RPGFan
Trent Argirov
New Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX Gameplay Videos Released
Smooth Keyblade action for the PS4!
03.14.17 - 12:52 PM

Square Enix has released two new gameplay videos forKingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, showcasing various entries in the series running in 1080p, at a smooth 60 frames per second.

The first gameplay video showcases Sora and his companions fighting their way through the Heartless within various worlds present in Kingdom Hearts Final Mix and both Sora and Riku fighting their way through the pristine halls of Castle Oblivion, found within Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories.

The second gameplay video highlights Sora, once again tasked with helping denizens of the Disney worlds in stylish fashion, unleashing magic and combos on the foes he fights against in Kindgom Hearts II Final Mix, while the Wayfinder trio-Aqua, Ventus and Terra-in Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix find themselves in frenetic combat against the Unversed.

With these two gameplay videos, and a sweet theme for those who pre-order, it's looking like Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX will be the definitive version of the series for both curious newcomers and series veterans to enjoy all that Kingdom Hearts has to offer!
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX is set to come out for PS4 on March 28th in North America, and March 31st in Europe.


Back





Coming Up on Twitch

Tales of Symphonia
Sunday, Mar. 12 • 11:30am PST/2:30pm EST

Shining Force
Every Tuesday • 11am PST/2pm EST

Tales of Symphonia
Every Wednesday • 5pm PST/8pm EST

Horizon Zero Dawn
Every Thursday • 5pm PST/8pm EST
Featured Content
Torment: Tides of Numenera Review
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Review
 Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan Review
Jinbaittai Sounds of Fire Emblem from Cipher Caravan
Review
 Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Review
Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
Review
 Shadows of Adam Review
Shadows of Adam
Review
 Retro Encounter 73
Retro Encounter 73
Podcast
 Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey Review
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Review
RSS Feeds & More
Complete Feed
Reviews Feed
Media Feed
Random Encounter
Rhythm Encounter
Retro Encounter
© 1998-2017 RPGFan | Legal & Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertising Info