New Screenshots Released For Dark Souls III's The Ringed City

What lies for one at the end of the world?

03.14.17 - 1:01 PM

From Software has released new screenshots for, the second and final expansion for the game. The screenshots themselves highlight the savage creatures, unholy gear and characters you'll meet in your sojourn through The Ringed City itself. Check out some of the screens below!

The expansion itself will place players in pursuit and search of a lost city, fraught and periled with new characters, new monsters to battle against and new gear to acquire and set against the cities foes. Personally, the dragon fights were something I both adored and feared in the Dark Souls franchise, and it's great that there seems to be one last hurrah for a franchise that has defined gaming in recent years.

Dark Souls III: The Ringed City releases on March 28th for XBOX One, PS4 and PC in North America and Europe.







