RPGFan
Keegan Lee
Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs Coming to Steam
Who ya gonna call?
03.14.17 - 1:10 PM

Publisher PQube is bringing their new RPG Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs to Steam later this month.

As a new transfer student at Kurenai Academy, you quickly wind up involved in the events of the local ghost hunting organization. It's up to you to come face to face with these ghosts, discover why they still haunt this world, and put their spirits to rest. Featuring an expanded story, a new 'Daybreak' scenario, and an enhanced battle system, Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs is turning out to be the definitive edition of Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters. Check out the Steam reveal trailer below.

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs will be available on Steam March 17th. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.



