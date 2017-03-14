Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Version 2.0 Now Live

More story, characters, and summons.

03.14.17 - 1:13 PM

Square Enix has released the newest update for their hit mobile RPG. With over 20 million downloads around the globe, Square Enix is celebrating this milestone with a new update and event to thank their fans. Featuring an extended story, new playable characters, a brand new summon, and a free 11-summon draw,continues to dominate the mobile RPG market.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is currently available on the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon App Store. Stay tuned to RPGFan for more news and info.





